PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of PC Connection worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PC Connection by 39.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PC Connection by 43.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,236,000 after buying an additional 118,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PC Connection by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PC Connection stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. Analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.