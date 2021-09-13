Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

