Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $114.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $972,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $3,249,228.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,469 shares of company stock worth $88,303,181 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.