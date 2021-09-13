Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre Buys 500 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PWOD traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $23.89. 805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 76,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

