Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.03.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

