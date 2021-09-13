PhoenixDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $242,520.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 31% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.63 million and $242,520.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00149599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042864 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

