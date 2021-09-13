Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.24 Million

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to announce sales of $68.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $70.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $59.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $283.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.60 million to $285.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $318.04 million, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $325.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of PING traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at $6,667,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 327,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.