Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,680 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.10. 58,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.