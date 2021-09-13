Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

