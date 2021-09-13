Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $709,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $119.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

