Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

