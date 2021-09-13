Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $64.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

