Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

PINS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.79. 220,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,099,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.29 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,549,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 954,728 shares of company stock valued at $67,721,381. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

