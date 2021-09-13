Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $728,695.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 13% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $502.59 million and $728,695.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00005852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00283503 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00144045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00184234 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,754,012 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

