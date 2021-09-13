Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 13th

Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PLMIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 13th. Plum Acquisition Corp. I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of PLMIU opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,463,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

