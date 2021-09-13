PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In related news, insider Richard Matthews acquired 106,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,828.00 ($118,448.57).
About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.