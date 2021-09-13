PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

