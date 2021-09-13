PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $936,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 51.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 35.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $390.01 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $223.50 and a one year high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

