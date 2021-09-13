PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $992,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,076 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $67.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

