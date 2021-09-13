PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

DORM opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.55 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

