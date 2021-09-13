PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,706,000 after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 188,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after buying an additional 6,434,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,464,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,455,000 after buying an additional 80,997 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBS opened at $16.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

