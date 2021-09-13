PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

