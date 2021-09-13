Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,100 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Premier Financial worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,664 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 660.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 50,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Premier Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $29.52 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

PFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

