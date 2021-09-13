Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 968,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $63,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

BERY opened at $64.00 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

