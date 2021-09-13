Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Carter’s makes up about 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $48,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Carter’s by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,225,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI opened at $102.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

