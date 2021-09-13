Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:RPG) Director Sells C$88,417.53 in Stock

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:RPG) Director James V. Lawless sold 4,710 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.77, for a total value of C$88,417.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,715.82.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (Polaris Infrastructure), formerly Ram Power, Corp., is a renewable energy company. The Company is focused on the development, production and sale of electricity from geothermal energy. It is engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America.

