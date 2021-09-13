Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $493.43 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.38 and a one year high of $500.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

