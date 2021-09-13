Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 13.3%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.26. 14,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,619,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $532,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $3,072,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 107.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 109,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $3,017,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Porch Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 679,380 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

