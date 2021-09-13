Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

POR stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 138,511 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.