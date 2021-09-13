Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $219.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

