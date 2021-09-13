PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PWSC. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $33.64 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

