PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.55. 54,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,692. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.