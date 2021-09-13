Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $14,952.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $14,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50.

PGEN stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 30.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

