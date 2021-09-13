Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.