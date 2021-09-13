Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 3,510 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.95. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

