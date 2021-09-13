Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $22.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.12. 1,812,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,167,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

