Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.58. 52,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average is $233.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

