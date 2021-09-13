Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 2,773 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,665. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

