Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 642 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.86. 142,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836,640. The company has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

