Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires 62 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 747,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,516,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.42. 41,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

