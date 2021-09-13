ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 270.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $2,432,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $13,346,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 397,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares during the period.

TBT stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

