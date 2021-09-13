PSI Advisors LLC Buys 4,407 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

