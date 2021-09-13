PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $20.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,838.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,707.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,416.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

