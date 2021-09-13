PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 450 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $167.48. 51,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,700,913. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $185.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

