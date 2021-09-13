PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.76. 29,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,333. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

