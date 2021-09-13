Public Mint 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $578,143.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $578,143.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 121.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

