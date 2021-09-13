PulteGroup, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

NYSE PHM opened at $47.93 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $82,356,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

