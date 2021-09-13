Pylon Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be bought for about $85.45 or 0.00192825 BTC on exchanges. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $1.25 million and $9,406.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00122079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00174457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.79 or 1.00121867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.10 or 0.07119742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.69 or 0.00922245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars.

