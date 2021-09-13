Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Genius Sports Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Genius Sports in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $22.38 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
