Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Genius Sports Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Genius Sports in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GENI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $22.38 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

