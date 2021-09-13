QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $354.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.72. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.62.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
