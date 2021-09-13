QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $354.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.72. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.62.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

